BUTTE — Regardless of what happened over the weekend Belgrade was guaranteed a berth at the state tournament as the host team. But first-year manager Ryan Johnerson wanted his team to earn its ticket and they did so in dramatic fashion Sunday.

The Bandits rallied from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh in the consolation game to stun longtime rival Gallatin Valley 12-11. With the scored tied at 11, and the bases loaded, Diego Casas capped an improbable comeback by belting what appeared to a grand slam off the top of the left field fence. It was officially credited as a walkoff single, and Casas was mobbed by teammates after crossing home plate at 3 Legends Stadium.

Lane Neill

Belgrade shortstop Lane Neill throws the ball to first for an out Sunday during the district title game against Butte.
Kash Fike

Belgrade's Kash Fike slides safely across home plate as Gallatin Valley pitcher Logan Vasarella is unable to field the ball Sunday in Butte.
Mason Enbretson

Gallatin Valley’s Mason Enbretson delivers a pitch against Belgrade during the consolation game of the Southern A District Tournament in Butte.

