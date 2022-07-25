BUTTE — Regardless of what happened over the weekend Belgrade was guaranteed a berth at the state tournament as the host team. But first-year manager Ryan Johnerson wanted his team to earn its ticket and they did so in dramatic fashion Sunday.
The Bandits rallied from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh in the consolation game to stun longtime rival Gallatin Valley 12-11. With the scored tied at 11, and the bases loaded, Diego Casas capped an improbable comeback by belting what appeared to a grand slam off the top of the left field fence. It was officially credited as a walkoff single, and Casas was mobbed by teammates after crossing home plate at 3 Legends Stadium.
With Gallatin Valley’s outfield playing shallow in an effort to prevent the game-winning score, Casas simply hoped to hit a sacrifice fly.
“I was just thinking get a hit and hit a ball in the outfield,” he said. “We had no outs and bases loaded and just hit the ball in the outfield and tag it up and score. That was my thought process.”
Gallatin Valley had led the entire contest and appeared to have added enough insurance runs in the top of the seventh to win it when Cyrus Richardson hit a three-run homer to stretch the lead to 11-6. But it did little to deter a determined Bandits team.
“We don’t quit,” said Casas. “We always say it’s never over until it’s over.”
“It’s just the leadership on the team,” added Johnerson. “No one quit. It’s just an attitude that if we still have an at-bat then we’re going to go down swinging.”
Belgrade (41-20) not only went down swinging, but caught a couple of breaks as well. Gallatin Valley committed a pair of critical errors defensively, while two players were walked (one intentionally) and another was hit by a pitch.
An RBI-single by Aidan Kulbeck drove in the first run, while a bases-loaded double by Wyatt Russell knocked in three more to trim the deficit to 11-10. Russell scored the game-tying run on an error, which set up Casas’ dramatic finish after Dyson Kinnaman was intentionally walked to load the bases again.
“We know baseball’s a weird game and the ball can bounce weird ways,” said Johnerson. “It started off with Sawyer (Olson) putting a good barrel on the baseball to the third baseman. Tough in between hop that he missed and that happens and we took advantage of that.”
Olson was the first of nine Bandits to reach base in the frame — all of whom scored.
Trailing 7-2 in the fourth Johnerson opted to have starting catcher Kash Fike take over on the mound. He had hoped to save Fike for the championship game, but was forced to make a tough decision with the team on the brink of elimination.
“There was no sense in saving Kash for a game that we weren’t sure we were going to play, so we brought him in hoping that we could keep it what I would call a 2-0 game when it was 8-6,” Johnerson explained. “He (Richardson) hit the 3-run homer, which put our backs a little bit against the wall, but to even generate two runs you have to have base runners. So it’s really not too different being down two runs or being down five.”
Casas came off the bench to replace Fike at catcher and had the biggest hit of the tournament three innings later.
“It felt great just coming off the bench like that and still being able to produce,” he said.
In the championship game Belgrade was shut out by Butte 12-0. It’s the Miners’ first district title in recent memory and the team qualified for state for the first time since 2011.
“They’re a good team,” said Johnerson. “Took advantage of free bags, got timely hits and we didn’t make the routine plays.”
Still, Johnerson was pleased that his team acquired its berth to the state tournament.
“You play to be the champion, but we wanted to earn everything going into the state tournament in Belgrade — we did that,” he said. “Shot ourself in the foot early, but the kids battled all tournament and showed a lot of what they’re made of.
“We’ll regroup, we’ll keep working on some things. And we’ll be ready for state.”
The state tournament begins Wednesday in Belgrade. The Bandits will play Lewistown at 7:30 p.m. in a first round game.
Belgrade finished 4-2 at the tournament beginning with a 13-3 victory Thursday against Anaconda. But after winning all four regular season games against Gallatin Valley, the Bandits lost 9-4 Friday.
Belgrade bounced back with a 15-5 victory against the Helena Reps Saturday morning, and then held on to defeat the Bozeman Bucks A 1-0 later in the day behind Kinnaman’s effort on the mound. Kinnaman tossed a 2-hitter and struck out seven in 6-plus innings of work to help the team stay alive in the tournament.
GVO place third at district
Gallatin Valley got off to a great start, winning its first two games of the tournament. The Outlaws knocked off Dillon 10-1 in their opener and then built an early 6-0 lead en route to defeating Belgrade.
Brody Ayers scattered six hits and struck out seven in leading the Outlaws to victory against Dillon.
But in the unbeaten semifinal against Butte, Mayson Shively struggled with his command early on as the Miners scored three runs in the first and eight in the second to build an 11-0 lead. Shively allowed 14 hits and walked four in four innings of work.
The Outlaws did score four in the fourth to trim the deficit to 12-5, but the rally stalled from there. Reid Woodward, Ayers and Richardson each hit a double in the loss.
Richardson finished 2 for 4 in the consolation game against Belgrade adding a double to go along with his home run. Bo Hays also hit a double.
The Outlaws finished with a 36-24 record.
Southern A District
(at 3 Legends Stadium, Butte)
Thursday’s scores
Bozeman 7, Helena 2
Gallatin Valley 10, Dillon 1
Belgrade 13, Anaconda 3
Butte, bye
Friday’s scores
Anaconda 16, Dillon 8, loser-out
Gallatin Valley 9, Belgrade 4
Butte 7, Bozeman 3
Saturday’s scores
Belgrade 15, Helena 5, loser-out
Bozeman 9, Anaconda 5, loser-out
Butte 15, Gallatin Valley 5
Belgrade 1, Bozeman 0, loser-out
Sunday’s scores
Belgrade 15, Gallatin Valley 11, third
Butte 12, Belgrade 0, champ
Boxscores
Gallatin Valley 10, Dillon 1
Dillon 000 100 0 - 1 6 4
Gallatin Valley 010 063 x - 10 14 2
Damon Skradski, Cohen Hartman (6) and n/a. Brody Ayers and n/a.
DILLON (15-32) - Kale Konen 1-3, Hartman 0-4, Conner Vezina 2-4, Dillan Kissik 0-2, 0-2, Anthony Macias 1-2, Tyler Lagunas 0-3, Sawyer Tackett 1-3 (2B), Andrew Bartlome 0-1, Ryleigh Plovanic 0-1, Taylor Handlos 0-1, Skradski 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (35-22) - Marcus Holen 3-5, Jake Hill 1-3, Bo Hays2-5, Brody Ayers 3-4, Cyrus Tebay 0-5, Mayson Shively 2-3, Garrett Penny 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-0, Lane Chase 2-4, Reid Woodward 1-4, Logan Vasarella 0-0.
Belgrade 13, Anaconda 3
Anaconda 300 000 - 3 5 3
Belgrade 410 071 - 13 14 1
Tallon, Blodnick (5) and Galle. Cale Livergood, Wyatt Russell (6) and Kash Fike.
ANACONDA (6-29) - Blodnick 1-3, Sawyer 0-3, Tallon 0-2, Coughlin 2-3 (2 2B), Galle 0-2, Kriskovick 1-3 (2B), Cromwell 0-3, #4 1-2, Saltenberger 0-2.
BELGRADE (38-18) - Lane Neill 1-2, Fike 2-4 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 1-1, Cameron Ueland 0-3, Collin Delph 4-4, Gavin Waters 2-3, Dyson Kinnaman 2-3 (2B), Drew Dunning 1-2, Sawyer Olson 1-2.
Gallatin Valley 9, Belgrade 4
Gallatin Valley 240 200 1 - 9 10 1
Belgrade 000 100 3 - 4 5 3
Bo Hays, Marcus Holen (6) and Lane Chase. Gavin Waters, Caleb Hoppe (4) and Kash Fike.
GALLATIN VALLEY (36-22) - Holen 3-5, Hill 1-4, Hays 2-5, Brody Ayers 1-3, Cyrus Tebay 1-4 (2B), Mayson Shivley 1-3, Logan Vasarella 0-4, Chase 0-2, Ried Woodward 1-3.
BELGRADE (38-19) - Lane Neill 2-3 (2B), Fike 1-3 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 0-4, Cameron Ueland 0-3, Collin Delph 0-4, Wyatt Russell 0-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-2, Drew Dunning 1-1, Sawyer Olson 0-2, Diego Casas 1-1.
Belgrade 15, Helena 5
Helena 014 000 - 5 10 0
Belgrade 013 722 - 15 14 1
Seth Nielson, Grady Diehl (4), Colt Tietje (4), Isaac Penner (5) and Connor Devine. Lane Neill, Wyatt Russell (5) and Kash Fike.
HELENA (30-32) - Brayden Beatty 1-3, Ian Mehrens 1-2, Jackson Cosgrove 0-1, Nielsen 1-3 (2B), Devine 1-4, JR Huschka 2-4 (2B), Lance Bratlien 1-3 (2B), Tietje 2-3, Matt Golemon 1-3 (2B), Eli Peterson 0-3.
BELGRADE (39-19) - Neill 2-3 (2 2B), Fike 2-4 (2 2B), Aidan Kulbeck 3-4, Gavin Waters 1-2, Collin Delph 3-5, Russell 3-4, Dyson Kinnaman 0-0, Drew Dunning 0-0, Sawyer Olson 0-1, Diego Casas 0-3.
Butte 15, Gallatin Valley 5
Gallatin Valley 001 400 - 5 10 1
Butte 381 021 - 15 19 2
Mayson Shively, Mason Engbretson (5), N Albro (6) and Lane Chase. Ethan Cunningham, Trey Hansen (5) and Evan Starr.
GALLATIN VALLEY (36-23) - Marcus Holen 1-4, Jake Hill 1-4, Brody Ayers 2-4 (2B), Bo Hays 2-4, Cyrus Tebay 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-3 (2B), J Iddings 1-2, Chase 0-1, Reid Woodward 1-3 (2B).
BUTTE (34-9) - Kenley Leary 1-5 (2B), Egan Lester 3-5, Eric Hart 4-5 (2B), Aidan Lee 1-3, Cayde Stajcar 2-3 (2B), Zach Tierney 2-3 (2B), Rye Doherty 2-3, Quinn Cox 1-2, Starr 1-1, Sean Ossello 2-4.
Belgrade 1, Bozeman 0
Bozeman 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
Belgrade 010 000 x - 1 4 0
Quinn Pershing and Jadin Frandsen. Dyson Kinnaman, Kash Fike (7) and Fike, Diego Casas.
BOZEMAN (32-32) - J Herz 0-3, C Smith 0-2, Cash Jones 0-3, Frandsen 0-3, CJ Shirley 1-2, Torin Jeske 0-3, Dylon Poulin 1-3, Nick Hillsgrove 0-1, Joseph Starner 0-2.
BELGRADE (40-19) - Lane Neill 1-3, Fike 1-3, Aidan Kulbeck 1-3, Cameron Ueland 0-3, Wyatt Russell 0-2, Gavin Waters 0-2, Collin Delph 1-2 (2B), Drew Dunning 0-1, Casas 0-2.
Belgrade 12, Gallatin Valley 11
Gallatin Valley 101 510 3 - 11 7 3
Belgrade 011 220 6 - 12 12 2
Logan Vasarella, #18 (5) Mason Enbretson (7) and Lane Chase. Wyatt Russell, K Kraft (4), Kash Fike (5) and Fike, Diego Casas (5).
GALLATIN VALLEY (36-24) - Marcus Holen 0-3, Mayson Shively 0-2, Bo Hays 1-2 (2B), Brody Ayers 2-4, Cyrus Richardson 2-4 (2B, HR), Cyrus Tebay 0-3, Garrett Penny 1-4, Chase 0-3, Jake Hill 1-3.
BELGRADE (41-19) - Lane Neill 1-4 (2B), Fike 1-4, Aidan Kulbeck 2-4, Cameron Ueland 1-2, Russell 2-3 (2B), Collin Delph 0-4, Gavin Waters 1-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-1, Drew Dunning 0-1, Josh Arrants 0-1, Sawyer Olson 3-4, Casas 1-2 (HR).
Butte 12, Belgrade 0
Belgrade 000 00 - 0 4 2
Butte 408 0x - 12 9 1
Collin Delph, Logan Wanders (3) and Kash Fike. Kenley Leary and Evan Starr.
BELGRADE (41-20) - Lane Neill 1-3, Fike 2-2, Aidan Kulbeck 1-3 (2B), Cameron Ueland 0-1, Gavin Waters 0-2, Wyatt Russell 0-2, Dyson Kinnaman 1-2, Drew Dunning 0-2, Sawyer Olson 0-2.
BUTTE (35-9) - Leary 0-2, Egan Lester 2-3, Eric Hart 1-2 (2B) Aidan Lee 1-2, Cayde Stajcar 2-3 (2B), Rye Doherty 0-2, Starr 1-2 (2B), Kevin Donaldson 2-3, Sean Ossello 0-2.