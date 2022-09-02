MANHATTAN — Three Forks’ volleyball team has had a busy start. The Wolves earned a fourth place finish at the season-opening Choteau Invitational and then lost a three-set conference match to Jefferson, which is last year’s state runner up, on Tuesday.

Three Forks rebounded Thursday with a District 5B sweep of Manhattan to pick up its first official win of the season. Led by 12 kills each from Natalie Pestel and Hannah Weisz, the Wolves posted a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 victory.

Camdyn Holgate

Sophomore Camdyn Holgate sets the ball Thursday night Manhattan during a District 5B match against Three Forks.
Addi Pestel

Three Forks senior Addi Pestel makes a dig Thursday against Manhattan during a District 5B match.

Tags

Recommended for you