...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT
SUNDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY,
DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow
winds, which is in effect from noon Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the
Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark
National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts
of the Helena National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to near 105 on Saturday. Upper 80s to mid
90s on Sunday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds
will shift westerly Saturday evening and continue out of the west
15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 on Sunday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible late
Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic gusts from showers and thunderstorms are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&
Pierce/Moldan
1 of 7
Three Forks setter Morgan Carr goes down to one knee while making a pass Thursday night during a District 5B match against Manhattan.
MANHATTAN — Three Forks’ volleyball team has had a busy start. The Wolves earned a fourth place finish at the season-opening Choteau Invitational and then lost a three-set conference match to Jefferson, which is last year’s state runner up, on Tuesday.
Three Forks rebounded Thursday with a District 5B sweep of Manhattan to pick up its first official win of the season. Led by 12 kills each from Natalie Pestel and Hannah Weisz, the Wolves posted a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 victory.
“It was a real quick turnaround from Choteau and then heading to Boulder (Jefferson), but really proud of the kids and the way they finished,” Wolves head coach Shann Mack said. “We were in similar situations like this in Boulder and we let Boulder come back and beat us. So this was a huge kind of resilience and kind of gut check, and they showed up and they got it done.”
For Manhattan, it was the team’s first action of the season. Overall head coach Dinah Sime was pleased with the effort for the first time on the court.
“We can have more energy and play with a little bit more enthusiasm is all we need to do,” she said. “As far as passing, setting, hitting, blocking — everything looked really good tonight.”
Manhattan rallied from a 19-13 deficit in the first set to tie it at 23. The Wolves managed to hang on for the win and then pulled away in the second after the score was tied at 17.
Pestel, a junior outside hitter, scored on a kill to give Three Forks a 23-20 lead and eventually capped the set with an ace. She finished with a match-high six aces.
When Pestel rotated into the back row, Weisz took over as outside hitter. A transfer from Belgrade, the senior has already become a key addition to the team and finished with a team-high nine digs.
“Hannah fits kind of what we were missing and she’s a great all-around player,” said Mack. “She’s got a really smart game and she did a great job keeping the ball in tonight and putting pressure on the defense.”
The Wolves led by as many as eight in the third set before the lead was cut to two, 23-21, on a kill by Manhattan’s Carley Peterson. A net violation by Three Forks made it a one-point game.
But Pestel closed out the set with a kill and an ace as the Wolves again held on for victory.
“Shann and Three Forks have a great program and a great team,” said Sime. “They’re really good at defense, so we just got to learn to put the ball in better spots and swing big.”
The Tigers were led by Andi Day Douma and Emma Kabalin, who finished with seven and six kills, respectively. Riley Cestnik had nine digs, while Douma finished with eight.
“I’m really excited for this season,” said Sime. “It’s a young team, a lot of new players playing together, so we just got to get that time under our belts to get used to playing next to each other, and just doing the things we know how to do.”
Cheyenne Cavin and Eva Parker combined for 11 kills for the Wolves, who finished with 36 in the match, while libero Addi Pestel had nine digs and setter Morgan Carr dished out 32 assists.
“Our hitters did a great job, but we can’t hit if we don’t have a strong back row and a setter that betters the ball,” said Mack. “Tonight was a total team effort.”
Manhattan (0-1) hosts its annual tournament Saturday, while Three Forks (1-1) returns to action Sept. 8 at Big Timber.