During a typical track meet few individuals were as busy as Jasmyn Murphy. The recent Three Forks graduate was a multi-event standout and now she’s taking that versatility to the next level.
With family and friends in attendance, Murphy signed a letter of intent Friday to compete at the University of Providence in Great Falls. It was a decision she’d been hesitant to make for quite some time.
“If I’m being honest, I am a very indecisive person just because in the end of the day I want to end up making the decision that’s going to do the best in the future,” Murphy said. “So I’m very indecisive because I don’t like to look back and regret things. So it definitely took me a really long time to decide.”
The University of Montana was Murphy’s top choice and she noted it was her “dream school”. When that didn’t work out, Murphy narrowed her choices to Rocky Mountain College and Providence.
“I was trying to decide mostly between Rocky and Providence and it just came down to the least amount of student debt and the best option degree-wise since I want to go into physical therapy,” she explained. “And both of them schooling-wise are about the same, so that was kind of my final decision.
“I really liked the people at both schools, but I really had a connection with the people at Providence.”
Murphy was a three-sport athlete at Three Forks and a starter for the basketball and volleyball teams as a senior. But it’s on the track where she really shines.
After a promising 2020 campaign was wiped out when the Montana High School Association canceled the spring season in response to the global pandemic, Murphy burst onto the scene as a junior.
Murphy competed in four individual events at the state meet and won the Class B championship in the long jump with a mark of 17-feet, 0.25-inches. She also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 200.
Entering her senior season Murphy was determined to repeat as long jump champion. But she was forced to settle for second following an agonizing finish at state.
Big Timber’s Emily Cooley won the event with a top leap of 17-feet, 2-inches, while Murphy’s best mark was just 1-inch shorter at 17-01.
It was a gut-wrenching finish that Murphy is still trying to come to terms with.
“I don’t know how long that’s going to take for me to get over. But definitely hasn’t yet,” she said with a lighthearted laugh. “It was definitely frustrating, but I’m still happy with how I did.”
Murphy improved on her mark as a senior and also placed fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 200.
Thus, she has no regrets following a standout career.
“I’d say I’m mostly satisfied,” Murphy said. “I’m very lucky too because I feel like a lot of kids don’t get to experience that, especially winning state. And it’s something that’s so insane and so cool to experience. So I’m definitely happy with how my high school career went.”
Now Murphy’s determined to challenge herself at Providence, which is an NAIA school that competes in the Frontier Conference. The goal, she said, is to compete at nationals.
“I’m super excited to hopefully one day be able to compete at that level,” Murphy said.
While not entirely sure of what will happen once she arrives on campus, Murphy said the coaching staff has suggested she compete in the heptathlon due to her wide array of talent. The heptathlon consists of seven events at a meet made up of running, jumping and throwing.
With a strong background in sprints, hurdles and jumps, Murphy is a perfect candidate. She’ll need to learn a throwing event, however, which would likely be the javelin.
“I think that’s what I’m built best for throwing-wise,” said Murphy. “I’m super excited about my jumping and my mid-distance race, like the 400 and possibly the 400 hurdles, those are the main events that I’m super excited to go into at the college level.”