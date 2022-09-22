A Three Forks Warrior travel team player slides into home plate during a 12U game at the Bridger Mountain Classic Softball Tournament in July. The Three Forks School Board approved high school softball beginning in the spring of 2023.
Up until this school year, playing softball wasn’t an option for Three Forks girls past age 14.
While there were community recreation leagues for youth until that point, the high school didn’t offer the sport for young athletes to the disappointment of the girls, their parents and coaches.
“To hear that they didn’t have anywhere else to go to play softball, it broke my heart,” Katie Magnus, a schoolteacher and coach for nine to 10-year-old players said.
Magnus, along with a group of other coaches, players and young women decided to take the matter directly to the Three Forks School Board and advocate for starting a softball program within the high school.
“We were approached by some community members back towards the beginning of this year ... about starting up a softball program and this went on for a couple of months where the community members, the kids, the parents came in large numbers expressing their desire to implement a softball program within the high school,” Three Forks High School Assistant Principal Jake Lynch said. “It was just a big push for the girls to have [this] opportunity.”
The committee campaigning for the program proposed a plan to the school board that would require them to fund the team, coaches stipends and players’ fees for the first three years, which was approved in June.
“We were super excited. Lots of tears, especially from our girls,” Magnus said. “We’re not the first group to go to the school board about softball. So for us, it was incredible.”
Lynch was also thrilled with the news and believe it will have a major impact on students.
“I think it’ll be tremendous,” he said. “It just gives students another opportunity to be involved in an extracurricular (activity).”
He also said that this now gives players the chance to earn an athletics scholarship and go on to play softball in college.
In addition the committee of parents and community members are also raising money to construct a brand new softball complex, which the high school team will be able to use.
Magnus said the community support they’ve received thus far in their fundraising efforts has been “overwhelming.”
“We are just so grateful,” she said.
The Three Forks High School softball team will play their very first season in spring 2023.