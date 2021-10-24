The Manhattan and Three Forks football teams wrapped up the regular season with losses at home Friday night.
Manhattan, the defending state Class B champion, was defeated by Columbus 44-8. Three Forks lost to Big Timber 37-13.
Neither team qualified for the postseason this fall.
While the Tigers trailed just 14-8 after the first quarter, they were outscored 30-0 the rest of the way. Trey Johannes scored on touchdown runs of 41 and 1 yards for Columbus, while Caden Meier and Cooper Cook added TD runs of 85 and 23 yards, respectively.
The Cougars also scored defensively when Degen Nelson returned an interception 60 yards in the second quarter.
Manhattan scored on a touchdown pass in the first quarter.
The Tigers finished with a 2-6 record (1-4 Southern B) with their lone conference victory coming against Three Forks.
The Wolves trailed just 8-7 after the first quarter to Big Timber, but were outscored 29-6 the rest of the way. The Herders led 22-8 at halftime and then added a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns.
Scoring plays for Three Forks, which finished with a 3-6 record (0-5 Southern B) were unavailable.
Columbus 44, Manhattan 8
Columbus 14 8 8 14 - 44
Manhattan 8 0 0 0 - 8
Col - Caden Meier 85 run (Colby Martinez pass from Meier)
Man - Unavailable (pass good)
Col - Degen Nelson 60 interception return (run failed)
Col - Trey Johannes 41 run (Cooper Cook pass from Meier)
