Belgrade’s girls placed sixth, and boys 10th, Tuesday to wrap up the two-day Billings Invitational.
The event began Monday at Yegen Golf Club and then concluded at Lake Hills Golf Course where the girls carded a score of 722 and boys 684 among a field of 16 teams.
Overall, Panthers head coach Mike Deming was pleased with the performance of his players, but he noted there was an area the team will be focusing on at practice.
“I think the big thing for us was we struggled with the putting,” said Deming. “The greens were fast, we had too many three-putts, and that’s something that we can work on this week. I think if the team can clean that up I think that their scores are only going to get that much better.”
The girls were led by freshman Lili Troxel, who tied for 24th following rounds of 92 and 93. Nataly Durham, a sophomore, tied for 31st with a 190 (96-94).
“I thought Lili Troxel had a great first varsity tournament. She played real consistent over two days. Obviously she’s only going to get better,” said Deming. “I thought Nataly Durham also played a great two days. Give or take a couple holes on both courses and they may be in the top 15.”
Junior Leila Mamangun bounced back from a 98 on Day 1 to card an 88 on Day 2 en route to finishing in a tie for 27th.
“Leila bounced back with a great round today. She shot an 88 and striked the ball a little bit better,” said Deming.
The girls were rounded out by Jordan Whitaker and Teagan McMahon, who finished with scores of 196 (98-98) and 202 (94-108), respectively.
Billings Senior’s Kenzie Walsh won the tournament with a 149 to help the Broncs place second with a 653. Billings West won with a 657, while Gallatin was third with a 689.
For the boys, Belgrade was led by Jacob Maroney. The senior had rounds of 78 and 86 to finish in a tie for 23rd with a 164.
“I thought Jacob, his ball striking, was great over two days,” said Deming. “He played solid yesterday. He put up a 78 yesterday and today played really well and unfortunately just had two holes that got his score today. But other than that I thought he had a really productive weekend.”
Conner Kelley was just one stroke back with a 165 (82-83) to tie for 26th, while Isaiah Anderson (85-91—176), Justin Garcia (88-91—179), and Landon Morin (89-96—185) rounded out the team.
“Real happy with the way they played. Their scores were really solid yesterday, solid again today,” said Deming. “And like I said, just clean some of those little things up and I think they can continue to improve their scores.”
Cam Hackman won the tournament with a 138 in leading Laurel to the team title with a 579. Bozeman and Billings Skyview rounded out the top three teams with scores of 612 and 613, respectively.
Belgrade returns to action Aug. 29-30 hosting its only invitational.
“They’re going to be excited to stay home for the two-day tournament for sure,” said Deming.