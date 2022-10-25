Three Forks wrapped up its season Friday with a 43-6 Southern B loss on the road against Jefferson.
The Panthers scored 29 first quarter points and held a commanding 43-point lead at halftime.
Luke Oxarart returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and then threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another for Jefferson. Dylan Root and Johnny Armstrong added touchdown runs.
Three Forks got on the scoreboard late in the game.
Following a 2-0 start to the season, the Wolves lost all six of their conference games to finish with a 2-6 record.
Jefferson 43, Three Forks 6
Three Forks 0 0 0 6 - 6
Jefferson 29 14 0 0 - 43
jeff - Luke Oxarart 85 kickoff return (kick good)
Jeff - Michael Emter 35 pass from Oxarart (kick failed)
Jeff - Dylan Root run (kick good)
Jeff - Safety
Jeff - Oxarart 19 run (kick good)
Jeff - Johnny Armstrong 11 run (kick good)
Caleb Smartnick pass from Oxarart (kick good)
TF - Scoring play unavailable
