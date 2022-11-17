...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
A crowd views the eruption of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.
The number of visits to Yellowstone National Park dropped last month from October 2021, but they increased from the same month in 2019, the National Park Service announced in a news release on Tuesday.
All in all, the park has hosted approximately 3,246,700 recreation visits so far this year, which is down 32% from this time in 2021, according to the release.
Park officials marked down over 232,100 recreation visits to the world’s first national park this October. The number declined 27% from the more than 316,600 visits recorded during the same month in 2021.
Visitation to Yellowstone last month also decreased 36% from October 2020. However, it represented a 36% increase from the number of visits recorded in October of 2019, which was the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Yellowstone’s entrances gradually reopened to the public in the summer of 2020, visitors flocked to the park in record high numbers, the statistics show. New monthly visitation records were set in May, June, July, August and September of 2021.
Flooding this past June broke the trend. Historic flooding in the park damaged infrastructure and washed out segments of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road and Northeast Entrance Road.
After visitors were evacuated, the national park closed its borders temporarily so officials could assess the damage. In fewer than two weeks, its west, south and east entrances reopened to the public, and traffic within the park’s interior resumed.
However, access between the park’s interior and its north and northeast entrances near Gardiner, Cooke City and Silver Gate was cut off. The damage was most extensive in that region.
Shortly after the flooding, crews got to work repairing the Northeast Entrance Road and preparing a new route from Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs.
Workers fixed the Northeast Entrance Road before winter set in, and the route reopened to regular vehicle traffic in mid-October. Two weeks later, crews finished the improvements on Old Gardiner Road, which opened to the public on Oct. 30.
As the construction wore on, the lack of a connection to Gardiner, Cooke City and Silver Gate put a significant dent on overall park visitation. The number of visits to Yellowstone in June, July, August, September and now October of this year all dropped from monthly rates in 2021.
This fall, when the roads at the north and northeast ends of Yellowstone reopened to vehicle traffic, all other roads in the park closed in preparation for the winter season. The season is set to begin on Dec. 15.