I watch people driving down the highways in $80,000 pickups towing $200,000 campers (which are bigger than a lot of people’s homes, but then, so are some of the pickups) and then a boat is being  towed behind the camper and not to forget the miscellaneous means of propulsion strapped here and there.

And attached to this caravan of maybe a half a million bucks of toys is a license plate that reads “Don’t Tread On Me”. Which I like as a statement but from all appearances these folks don’t seem very severely trod upon. But they are angry.

