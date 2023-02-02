Barrus

Lloyd Barrus, left, alongside his defense attorney, Craig Shannon, appears before District Court Judge Kathy Seeley in Helena in this 2018 file photo. A sentencing hearing for Barrus, who was convicted  of accountability to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, wrapped up this week.

The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.

After the early morning shooting, the father and son behind it, Lloyd and Marshall Barrus, continued west. Shortly after, officers spotted the two men near Anaconda and a high-speed chase began on Interstate 90, all the way to Rock Creek, about 30 miles east of Missoula, where a shootout ensued. Officers shot and killed Marshall Barrus there and arrested his father, Lloyd Barrus, who had been driving the vehicle. Lloyd Barrus was found accountable to deliberate homicide at trial in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison six months later.

