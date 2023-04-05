Belgrade High School has too much snow — and no spring sports.
The Belgrade area has seen so much snow that the high school is at least three weeks behind in playing on its own fields..
“Our boys’ baseball team is practicing in the gym,” said Belgrade Athletic Director Toby Robinson. “And softball, track and tennis. They are all practiscng indoors. All 250 student athletes. Our entire season we haven’t had a break.”
“It’s chaotic and very crazy,” says Belgrade News Sports Editor Dan Chesnet. “What he said,” joked Robinson.
The March 27 storm dumped 30 inches at Sypes Canyon, and added to the 239 inches at Bridger Bowl in the mountains. The airport got 12 inches and Springhill got 17.5 inches to add to the drifts that have been piling up since November.
Belgrade is in the midst of a ‘Snowmageddon’. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says so far the town is at 120% of normal moisture. Belgrade has already had 22 “snow days” in 2023, according to the National Weather Service, with all of 2022 totaling 42 snow days. Even this isn’t Belgrade’s snowiest: 1949 had the biggest snow total, at 38.3 inches.
Snow on the other side of the Continental Divide? Not so bad. Last weekend Belgrade’s softball team split a double header against Missoula, winning one game 14-7. “Yeah, the girls had to travel to Missoula to get a cleat in the dirt,” Robinson acknowledged. “Everything (here) has been cancelled. That is correct.”
Robinson baseball is already five games behind for the season, and softball four games. “Gallatin (softball) already cancelled for this week, and Butte.”
Other schools are having same problem? “We called around, to see if we could do tennis and softball at Manhattan,” Robinson says. “No. It’s all snow from Three Forks to Livingston.”
This weekend, the American Legion Laurel Dodgers are letting Belgrade use their field to put together two triple-headers, varsity games on Friday and junior varsity on Saturday. “We’re driving 116 miles to get some dirt,’ he bemoaned.
It’s not just Belgrade.
“We had a deal two weeks ago to use Livingston’s Legion Field, but we got that two foot snow dump. So they were muddy, and we had snow. It will two weeks before that field is usable. We’ve been all over the place looking for fields to borrow. All the way from Park County to Three Forks is still snow,” Robinson said.
Robinson ticks off his field status, as of Tuesday afternoon:
• “Tennis has one-and-a-half courts cleared off, out of five.”
• “For track and field we cleared it off two weeks ago, and then that Saturday dumped two feet.”
• “Softball still has six inches on their field.”
“We’re clearing off the baseball fields as we speak.” Robinson said CK May Excavators and Kiser Hardaway Contractors showed up with their equipment, and “They’ve worked four straight days with their equipment and there’s still snow (on the field). That just shows how much snow there is.”
Both companies donated their time.
Head track coach Scott Palmer “took a day off and worked all day clearing snow,” he added. “The tennis team worked for two or three days, filling sleds with snow and dumping it over a fence. We had parents show up with shovels and snow blowers, but there’s too much snow.”
The Helena area (90 miles north of Belgrade) was clear for a few miles a couple weeks ago, and then it got stormed on. “All the way to Big Timber, there’s just nowhere to go. We’re the Great Tundra,” Robinson said.
Chesnet said team photos have been delayed for weeks, hoping for a thaw. “I looked at our team photos from last year — it was all brown grass,” Robinson said.
What will all these delays mean for the end of the season? “We’ve had snow before, but not for this long and not to this extent,” Robinson explained. “We might get some (wildfire) smoke in the fall. So you move your schedule back a week. With this, week after week, that just doesn’t work anymore.”
When Belgrade gets back to whatever might pass for normal, the Panthers will concentrate on playing games within its conference, he said. “We will drop games that are not in our conference and prioritize the ones that are.”
Robinson admits his own daughter — a senior on the softball team — “is just beside herself.’
Any hope on the horizon? “I’m guessing we’re two weeks away to be able to host,” Robinson said. “Our best case scenario.”
A few inches of snow is forecast in the next few days. “Luckily, we aren’t scheduled to host anything this week,” Robinson continued. “It just worked out that way. Then the 14th we host softball and track on that Saturday. And prom is that day.Nothing cancels prom.”