Students Walking Across Campus

Students walk through Montana State University on Centennial Mall on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Bozeman, Mont.

 MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Western Transportation Institute is promoting the Cats Commuter Challenge, to be held Sept. 19-30. The friendly competition aims to promote active and sustainable forms of transportation.

Teams or individuals from the MSU community can register for the challenge at the GoGallatin website, and prizes include gift cards from local partner businesses. Participants log sustainable transportation trips on the challenge website, where they can see their scores and view the leaderboard. Faculty members and staff can register as part of the MSU network, and there is a separate network for MSU student participants.

