The Air Quality Alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin,
Jefferson, Lewis and Clark and Madison counties has been cancelled.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at www.todaysair.mt.gov
Students walk through Montana State University on Centennial Mall on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Bozeman, Mont.
BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Western Transportation Institute is promoting the Cats Commuter Challenge, to be held Sept. 19-30. The friendly competition aims to promote active and sustainable forms of transportation.
Teams or individuals from the MSU community can register for the challenge at the GoGallatin website, and prizes include gift cards from local partner businesses. Participants log sustainable transportation trips on the challenge website, where they can see their scores and view the leaderboard. Faculty members and staff can register as part of the MSU network, and there is a separate network for MSU student participants.
The competition counts one-way trips, so a bus ride to work and back home again counts as two trips; biking part-way to the office counts as a trip; carpooling home is one trip; riding a scooter from a residence hall to class counts as one trip, and so forth. Participants can log up to four trips per day.
Those who log at least two trips during the week will be entered in a drawing to win gift cards from local businesses, such as Bridger Brewing, Colombo’s Pizza, Excel PT, Flavr, International Coffee Traders, SRO and Studio Coffee. Winners will also be featured in the next GoGallatin newsletter.
“Commuting by bike, on foot, jogging, skating or scootering provides many benefits, from burning extra calories and reducing stress to saving money and reducing your environmental footprint,” said Matthew Madsen, research associate with the Western Transportation Institute at MSU and an organizer of the challenge. “Plus, it’s an opportunity to change up your commute and have a little fun.”