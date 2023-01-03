The parents of retired Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Ed, 82, and Elaine Clark, 83, have lived in Belgrade since 1968, and have a story that matches that of many people who now live here -- they first saw Montana on vacation. And had to be here.
"We moved to Montana; we came out on a vacation and we loved it so much we came home and sold everything and just moved," Elaine Clark told the Belgrade New this week.
They were married Dec. 7, 1962 in Flint, Michigan.
Elaine remembered that when they moved to the Gallatin Valley 55 years ago, Bozeman had a sign that "13,000 friendly people and a couple of soreheads."
Ed and Elaine went to high school together, then reconnected a few years later, when Ed came home after finishing his hitch in the U.S, Marine Corps.
Their marriage would start in much the same fashion as the weather Belgrade has seen in the last couple weeks — in a blizzard. "We decided to get married on his birthday, so he'd never forget our anniversary," Elaine joked.
At that time, Ed was a tanker driver for bulk milk deliveries out of Detroit. And that blizzard would give him trouble getting to his own wedding.
"The Pentecostal preacher came to my grandparents' home at 11 p.m.," Elaine remembered. "And grandma had bought a cake at Safeway, just in case we couldn't get to the church." They couldn't get to the church. "At 9 p.m. that night, a neighbor got on a tractor and went and picked us up. We're standing on the drawbar of the tractor, me in my heels and good dress and Ed in his (snow) boots and suit. He took us to the gas station where we kept our car."
"Ed kept saying, 'do we have to do this today?' And I said yes -- grandma's got the minister coming. We're thinking 'is this marriage ever gonna survive or even get off the ground?'"
Well, it did. Apparently with a lot of laughter.
"We laughed — it was different from any other wedding. Ed had to go back the next morning (for his milk route) and didn't get back until the next night," Elaine said.
After they moved to Belgrade, Ed worked for Don Norem's Chevrolet in Bozeman, 10 years for the city of Belgrade, and eventually retired from a career that started working in sheet metal at Bozeman Sheet Metal.
All three sons graduated from Belgrade High School. Sons Lance and E.J. both played football at BHS and were homecoming kings, their mother boasted, "and both married hometown girls." Both are now retired in Montana. Lance just moved to Whitehall from California and has a ranch, according to his mother, and E.J. moved to Whitehall (with his own acreage) after he retired from the Belgrade Police. Son Rock is in Florida with his own sweeping business.
They have five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
The Clarks belong to both the Belgrade and Bozeman senior centers. While the Belgrade News first interviewed Elaine, Ed had been shoveling show, and was busy with his bird feeders, even, as we talked, rescuing one bird from a hawk.
Did they do anything special for their anniversary? "The boys (and wives) got us a new TV, and we went to Christmas service at our church, Redeemer Church," Elaine said. "We're thankful we made it to our 60th."
If the laughter in this interview was any hint of what was contained in 60 years of the Clark marriage, it's been quite a ride.
Or, as their headstone, already picked out for their plot in the Reece Creek cemetery, says "It's Been Quite A Party."