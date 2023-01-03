The Clarks

The old picture is the Clarks' wedding photo, Dec. 7, 1962 ... Her grandparents stood up for them (matron of honor; best man) since it was storming. The grandparents' preacher married them. (Right) A recent photo of Elaine and Ed Clark.

 Photos courtesy of the Clarks.

The parents of retired Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Ed, 82, and Elaine Clark, 83, have lived in Belgrade since 1968, and have a story that matches that of many people who now live here -- they first saw Montana on vacation. And had to be here.

