Bozeman Trail history presented Jan. 13

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University, in partnership with the Belgrade Community Library, will present “History and Chronicles of the Bozeman Trail” on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the library. A social with refreshments will take place at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public and is part of the 2022 One Book Belgrade community read series.
Rachel Phillips, research coordinator for the Gallatin Historical Society/Gallatin History Museum, will host a presentation and discussion on the history of the Bozeman Trail. Phillips said John Bozeman discovered a shortcut to the Montana gold fields in the winter of 1862-63, and the following year, nearly 2,000 people used this new route with the hopes of finding gold.
Phillips will share highlights from the book “Journeys to the Land of Gold: Emigrant Diaries from the Bozeman Trail, 1863-1866,” edited by Susan Doyle. Her discussion will also feature immigrants who settled in the Gallatin Valley during this period.
Phillips received a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in museum studies from MSU in 2006 and joined the staff at the Gallatin History Museum in 2008. In her current role at the museum, Phillips manages the research library and helps to assemble the Gallatin History Quarterly magazine.
Seating is limited at Belgrade Community Library events, and advance registration is encouraged to ensure a seat. However, walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to register, visit montana.edu/olli/.
The Belgrade Community Library Foundation and First Interstate Bank sponsor these collaborative free community programs.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at MSU is a program of Academic Technology and Outreach at MSU. ATO works across the university to support and advance its land-grant mission through unique and innovative opportunities for outreach and engagement.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.