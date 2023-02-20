There are more than 20,000 openings nationwide for paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) as fire departments and emergency medical services agencies struggle to hire and retain workers.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 20,000 openings annually for paramedics and EMTs nationally over the next decade to keep up with retirement and turnover.
Nationally, the median pay for a paramedic is $46,770 for paramedics and $35,470, according to BLS.
Some volunteer and entry-level EMTs and paramedics get paid even lower wages — akin to retail jobs in some places. Some agencies report a significant contemporary and post coronavirus pandemic drop in volunteer recruitment and retention for firefighters and paramedics.
The problem is pronounced in rural areas and small towns in communities that some instances rely on staffing-strained volunteer agencies or career departments whose wages can lag behind those of suburban and urban jurisdictions.
The staffing situation is prompting some potential solutions across the country to help ease a shortage that threatens emergency response times.
In Wyoming, hospital systems have taken over ambulance services in some communities.
Housing challenges, admin needs in Montana
“I need at least four more people. The challenge is I don’t have the funding,” Greg Tryon, fire chief for the Central Valley Fire District in Belgrade, Montana,
Tryon has his fire department has 32 firefighter paramedics and the agency is funded via voter-approved property taxes (i.e. mill levies in Montana).
He said pay and expensive and sometimes limited housing options work against hiring and keeping employees.
Central Valley firefighters have a starting salary of $50,000 with benefits (for a 56-hour weekly shift).
Tryon said lower pay levels at EMS agencies and fire departments are a top challenge across the state and country.
“They could go and really earn more an hour working at McDonald’s, Wendy’s or Target,” he said.
Housing is expensive in Belgrade and Bozeman areas with rents surpassing or exceeding $2,000 per month for two bedrooms and $2,500 per month for a three bedroom residence.
“We have very high cost of living at least for housing due to the growth rate,” Tyron said.
Montana — and the Bozeman and Belgrade area —have seen significant population gains with a 12.4% growth since 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau data and World Population Review.
Popular areas of Montana have seen influxes — including during and after the coronavirus pandemic — of new residents, including wealthier retirees and remote professional workers. That has put upward pressures on demand for housing as well as prices.
Tryon said paramedics and firefighters are also overburdened and worker burnout could be alleviated by boosting administrative staffing at smaller departments.
“They’re responsible for everything — patient care, transportation, paperwork, equipment,” Tryon said. “We have added this administrative burden to them as well.”
Tryon said if agencies could upgrade their administrative side of the operations than paramedics and EMTs can focus on emergency responses and patient care.
“They can focus on the day to day,” he said.
Some answers in Oregon?
In southern Oregon, Matt Hitchcock is division chief of operations for the Klamath Falls Fire District said the agency is staffed for “75 total positions” with 63 firefighters/paramedics and 12 administrative staff.
The Oregon fire department currently has zero openings. "Zero," Hitchcock said.
Hitchcock said the EMT and paramedic staffing are problematic with other Oregon agencies but said the Klamath Falls district has focused staffing on dual role workers who can serve as both firefighters and paramedics.
“Those single-role people were so hard to recruit and retain. They generally make less money than dual roles,” Hitchcock said. “We trimmed single role (positions).”
Hitchcock said dual-role firefighters make $5,464 per month versus $4,751 per month for single-role paramedics. Pay levels for the dual role positions helped the Oregon department with staffing.
But the situation statewide mirrors challenges seen in other states. That includes an aging workers. Hitchcock there are currently 1,500 retirement eligible firefighters through Oregon. “They could just drop papers today,” he said,
He sees potential with apprenticeship programs statewide and EMT and paramedic training programs launched by community and technical colleges.
Regionally, Klamath Community College and Rogue Community College launched EMT and paramedic programs in 2021. KCC also has fire science programs that can help with workforce pipelines, Hitchcock said.
That can help improve applicant pools which have dwindled. “The days of departments having 500 applicants are gone,” Hitchcock said.