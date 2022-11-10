Rachel Nyquist

Rachel Nyquist is pictured at Montana State University, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

 MSU Photo by Marcus “Doc” Cravens

BOZEMAN — After six years in the Navy, Rachel Nyquist decided to attend Montana State University to further her education in the field of medicine, combining her past experience with new knowledge to serve the veteran community in rural Montana.

“Ever since I was little, I knew I wanted to be in health care, but I didn’t know in what capacity,” Nyquist said. “I see a big need for medical and mental support in the rural and veteran community – it’s something I would like to do.”

