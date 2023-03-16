Paige Ballantyne

Junior Paige Ballantyne started at third base last for Manhattan and is among three returning juniors this season.

 Dan Chesnet

With the core of last year’s team returning expectations remain high for Manhattan’s softball team heading into the 2023 campaign.

The Tigers advanced to state for a third consecutive season last year and finished with an 18-12 record. Returning to state is at the forefront for this year’s team.

Emma Kabalin

Junior Emma Kabalin compiled an 8-4 record in the circle a year ago in helping Manhattan reach the state tournament.
Camdyn Holgate

Sophomore Camdyn Holgate was Manhattan’s starting shortstop a year ago and ranked second on the team with three home runs.

