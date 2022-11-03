MSU Nursing

Montana State University students practice in a simulation lab Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the MSU College of Nursing Missoula campus. Montana State University students practice in a simulation lab Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the MSU College of Nursing Missoula campus.

 MSU photo by Kelly Gorham

BOZEMAN – Beginning in the fall of 2023, aspiring nursing students from Montana high schools will be guaranteed admission into the nursing bachelor’s degree program in the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing at Montana State University.

In an update to its admissions system last month, the college announced the Montana Nursing Direct Entry Program. Montana high school students expecting to graduate in the spring of 2023 — and beyond — can apply for admission to the college of nursing under the new standards. Graduates of Montana high schools who apply to the college’s professional program will receive guaranteed admission, provided they remain in good standing as MSU students and maintain a GPA of 3.0 or greater in their prerequisite coursework.

