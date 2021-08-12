BOZEMAN — A new program to train U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force cadets in cybersecurity is adding to a suite of education and research efforts at Montana State University aimed at combatting ransomware and other threats to digital infrastructure.
Starting this fall, MSU will begin offering cybersecurity trainings to a select number of its Air Force ROTC students as part of the Northwest Virtual Institute for Cybersecurity Education and Research, or CySER, which recently received $1.5 million from the Department of Defense to fund the program. MSU received $165,000 of the funding.
During the coming academic year, four students selected by Lt. Col. Lance Ratterman, head of MSU’s Air Force ROTC program, and his team will receive $4,000 stipends to attend the online trainings and complete an intensive capstone project on cybersecurity. Upon graduating, the students will apply their cybersecurity skills as Air Force and Space Force officers. After two years, MSU hopes to expand the program to more students, said Clemente Izurieta, associate professor in the Gianforte School of Computing in MSU’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering.
“This is going to open the door to a lot of opportunities for these students,” said Izurieta, who is leading MSU’s cybersecurity initiatives. “There’s a lot of demand in government and industry right now for people with these skills.”
The Russian cybercriminal attack that resulted in the shutdown of a major gasoline pipeline in June was the latest example of the need for cybersecurity professionals and technology, Izurieta said. As the internet increasingly handles a variety of sensitive data and is connected to factories, dams, electric cars and household appliances, hackers and foreign adversaries are constantly probing for vulnerabilities, he added.
“There are a lot of advantages to connecting devices and infrastructure to the internet, but it has also really upped the ante for cybercriminals,” said John Paxton, director of the Gianforte School of Computing. “That’s why cybersecurity is increasingly important, and why the current need for cybersecurity professionals far outstrips supply. It’s wonderful to have this opportunity with ROTC to provide training that’s very much needed.”
In April the Montana Board of Regents approved a new master’s degree in cybersecurity to be offered at MSU, likely starting fall of 2023, according to Paxton.
MSU’s Gallatin College offers an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity, and the computer science department’s Research Experience for Undergraduates program offers opportunities for students to get hands-on cybersecurity practice. The CySER program will support two computer science doctoral students who will help mentor the ROTC cadets while conducting cybersecurity research.
Last fall, a research team led by Izurieta began partnering with Idaho National Laboratory on a $3.1 million research project focused on developing new ways to detect and thwart cyberattacks. Researchers from INL join the MSU team in a computer facility on campus where MSU students, including undergraduates, apply the latest computing technologies to monitor new cyberattacks and report them to the Department of Homeland Security, which maintains databases that software companies and others can use to fix vulnerabilities and alert the public. In another research project, funded by defense contractor Raytheon, professor Brock LaMeres in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering is working to develop computer hardware that can resist cyberattacks.
CySER is one of the first three cyberoperations research and teaching centers established in the U.S. and includes University of Idaho, Columbia Basin College and Central Washington University. Cybersecurity can involve programming software and engineering computer hardware, but also forensics and even public policy, meaning that students from a variety of disciplines can participate, according to Izurieta. “We’re going to work with students to cater projects to their skills and make sure they’re successful,” he said.
“This is just one way we’re pushing cybersecurity forward at MSU,” Izurieta said. “The whole idea is to draw upon the expertise and resources we have at MSU to become a regional center for cybersecurity education and research.”