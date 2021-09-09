BOZEMAN — A team of Montana State University engineering and architecture undergraduates has earned a top award at an international competition testing their ability to analyze energy-saving building systems.
Nate Cummings, Spencer Fitz-Gerald and Brendan Latimer placed second in the applied engineering challenge category at the 2021 ASHRAE Design Competition for designing a modular greenhouse structure optimized for attaching to residences in Montana as a way to grow food year-round, supplement home heating and increase indoor air quality. The team of seniors completed the project last spring.
Fitz-Gerald, who graduated from MSU last April with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, said he was surprised with the team’s standout finish among international contenders but valued how the project immersed him in the skills he now applies at his job. Cummings graduated last spring with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering technology, and Latimer finished the undergraduate portion of the five-year master’s program in architecture in MSU’s College of Arts and Architecture.
“We really learned a lot,” said Fitz-Gerald, now a mechanical designer at Bozeman-based engineering and construction firm E1, which focuses on comprehensive design of sustainable energy systems. “I think there’s a lot of potential for this kind of greenhouse system in Montana,” he said, adding that he’d like to actually build the greenhouse or something like it at his house.
When the competition presented the team with the open-ended challenge of designing a greenhouse that could be integrated with single- or multi-family housing anywhere in the world, the team came up with a variety of ideas but ultimately settled on using Fitz-Gerald’s Bozeman home as their reference. Cold Montana winters, coupled with zoning restrictions that limited structural additions to the shaded north side of the house, made the task much more complex than if they’d chosen a more ideal site in a temperate climate.
As the students got to work analyzing how to maximize the amount of heat and light the structure could capture from the sun, Fitz-Gerald learned multiple architectural engineering software programs. When the team started considering how to exchange air between the spaces to provide the home with heat and plant-produced oxygen, Fitz-Gerald called around to several experts in heating, ventilation and cooling, including at E1.
“I really loved interviewing people in the community, people who are working on this stuff every day for their jobs,” Fitz-Gerald said. “They were so willing to help us, and it gave me really good exposure to what it’s like to work in this field.” Those connections ultimately led him to his current job, he added.
Team adviser Kevin Amende, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering in MSU’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, said Fitz-Gerald’s experience illustrates the purpose of the competition, which involves the students working together intensely for two semesters and presenting a final report to the judges.
“This is exactly what employers are looking for, students who have this kind of collaborative experience,” Amende said. “It gives students a leg up when they’re looking for a job. And more than just a job, this is a career where they can make a real difference.”
by contributing to a shift in the building industry toward greater energy-efficiency and better indoor air quality.