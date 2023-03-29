Gavel
Creatas Images

Ten Manhattan residents have applied to fill the vacant seat of Mayor Glen Clements, who suddenly resigned the day after the March 9 meeting, after a raucous monthly council meeting that included a lot of yelling over the state's required update of the town Growth Plan.

It's a state-mandated document, and enables the town to get grants. The discussion "blew up" over wordage regarding having affordable housing in Manhattan. Add that to the raucous February meeting and its discussion regarding abortion.

