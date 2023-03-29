Ten Manhattan residents have applied to fill the vacant seat of Mayor Glen Clements, who suddenly resigned the day after the March 9 meeting, after a raucous monthly council meeting that included a lot of yelling over the state's required update of the town Growth Plan.
It's a state-mandated document, and enables the town to get grants. The discussion "blew up" over wordage regarding having affordable housing in Manhattan. Add that to the raucous February meeting and its discussion regarding abortion.
Clements was on his second term as mayor, and is a U.S. Navy veteran and a geological engineer. His successor will fill out his term which expires this fall.
In a quick turn around, the deadline to file for the seat was Monday; and the council will appoint someone Wednesday March 29 in a special council meeting at 6 p.m. at 207 S. 6th St.
Of the 10 applicants for the seat, two are former town council members -- Craig Bergstedt and Greg Schack -- and at least two are listed on websites as members of The Bridge church in Manhattan, its pastor Toby Goodman, and Jaclyn Machado, 44, the wife of church Elder Morgan Machado.
Goodman, 41, lived in Texas for decades, before recently moving to Montana. He has a degree from Moody Bible Institute and is Manhattan campus pastor for The Bridge church He is also a health insurance agent with Premier Health Insurance of Montana, according to his LinkedIn profile..
Machado's application referenced her multi-generation Manhattan farm background, as a Yadon family member, and that she had graduated from both Manhattan schools and Montana State University.
Bergstedt, 54, was on the town planning board, and previously served two terms as a council member. He's an architect, with a degree from MSU. Schack, 45, resigned abruptly in March 2021, and was replaced by Ryan Engbretson, a construction superintendent for Martel. Schack is president of Western Millwork.
Other applicants include:
* Timothy "Buck" Buchanan, 68, a local musician He's lived in Montana since relocating to Yellowstone National Park in 1976. Raised on an Idaho cattle ranch, he changed gears and got degrees from MSU in geology and education, and taught science at Belgrade High for 22 years.
* Traig Howells, 63, a MHS grad and a district manager for Sysco. His application referenced "seeing growth; positioned to embrace change" in Manhattan.
* Garrett Long, 31, a vice president for content for the nonprofit MeatEater, Inc. He has a degree from the University of Montana Western, and bounced around Belgrade, Bozeman and Dillon before coming to Manhattan.
* Rocky Hamilton, 42, who has served as an officer on the Manhattan Police force for 11 years. A degree in business management from MSU.
* Warren Wright, 68. Moved to Manhattan in 2018. Employed in the pharmaceutical industry for 28 years. U.S. Marine Major. Lived in Florida, Virginia and the Carolinas before coming to Manhattan.
* Tyler Zaichkin, 36, has lived in Montana 17 years, and in Manhattan, four. On the Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department. In Digital marketing; worked for both Zoot and Republic Services.
The town council has been having technical difficulties with its Zoom meetings, but video is planned.