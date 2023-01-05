Police in Florida said three teenagers — a 19-year-old woman and girls ages 14 and 12 — were hurt in drive-by shootings in the Lake Wales area on Jan. 2.
The shootings happened early Monday morning — 17 minutes apart — with shooters targeting two separate homes.
The first shooting happened just before 2:52 a.m.
“Fifty-nine ammunition casings were recovered, 30 of which struck the home injuring a 19-year-old female who was asleep in a bedroom. She was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Seventeen minutes later, at around 3:09 a.m. Polk County deputies reported another shooting where two girls (ages 12 and 14) were injured.
“Detectives believe three people with firearms drove into the neighborhood, got out of a vehicle and shot at the home. Thirty-seven ammunition casings were found of which 27 struck the house, most striking the bedrooms,” police said in the statement.
The 14-year old was shot in the thigh and backside while the 12-year-old was shot in the arm. Both girls were treated at a local hospital and released. Police think that shooters might have targeted the wrong house, according to police.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a $3,000 reward is being offered related to the incidents.