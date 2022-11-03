GARDINER — Old Gardiner Road — one of the oldest roads in Yellowstone National Park — was first established in 1879. Horses pulled stagecoaches up the route for six years until a new path directed visitors through the Gardner River Canyon, according to the road’s project manager Dan Rhodes.
“It took six teams of horses to pull that stagecoach up,” Rhodes said from a freshly-paved pullout along the upgraded two-lane road on Saturday morning. “Just imagine how bumpy it was, eating all the dust and mud thrown by those horses. Quite a romantic journey I would think.”
More than 120 years have passed, and soon, visitors to the world’s first national park will get to travel along the historic route once again. On Tuesday at 8 a.m., the 4-mile route between Yellowstone’s north entrance in Gardiner and the terraces at Mammoth Hot Springs will open to vehicle traffic.
After a 500-year flood event washed out chunks of the park’s north and northeast entrance roads on June 13, a team of workers led by HK Contractors, INC and its subcontractors set out to restore vehicle access between Yellowstone’s interior and the town of Gardiner before winter set in.
On Saturday, park and government officials, politicians and the engineers and contractors behind the project gathered at Mammoth to celebrate their success. Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said workers were there seven days a week for four months, away from their families for 12 to 14 hour days.
Crews widened Old Gardiner Road into two lanes and paved it for 4 miles, excavating 75,000 cubic yards of material and hauling 31,000 tons of road base, 14,500 tons of asphalt and 6,000 cubic yards of riprap. They installed close to 5,000 yards of guardrail and 22 culverts.
Oftedal Construction led an equally monumental effort along the Northeast Entrance Road, which connects the towns of Cooke City and Silver Gate with the park’s interior. Improvements were conducted on an accelerated timeline, and that route reopened to visitors on Oct 15. At one point, Sholly doubted whether they would be able to prepare the Trout Lake trailhead section in time, he said.
“We did this together working around life,” Sholly said. That meant getting kids to school, getting mail and essential services up to Mammoth and “understanding the impacts this had on Cooke City, Silver Gate and Gardiner.” He thanked contractors on both projects and awarded them each with a superintendent’s coin.
“The floods of June 13 really had a major impact on so many people, not only here in Yellowstone but in our gateway communities and communities around the state,” he said. “These last several months have shown that when we come together and we put our minds to things, we can get a lot done, even under the most difficult circumstances.”
Tommy Beaudreau, deputy secretary of the Interior, said he last visited Yellowstone just days before the flood event, and at the time, he came down to see how investments made through the Great American Outdoors Act were improving infrastructure, including wastewater treatment.
“Then the storm hits, and the flooding happened,” he said. “While all the conversation just a few days earlier had been looking forward … and reimagining what Yellowstone could be, all of a sudden we are faced with a crisis, and we have to get back to the basics.”
Officials had to focus on supporting human health, taking care of the people who were in the park and taking “decisive action to ensure that despite the calamity, not a single person was injured or killed,” Beaudreau said.
The fact that nobody was injured or killed was unbelievable and a testament to the work and professionalism of the park service staff, the first responders and the emergency services at the federal and state levels, he said.
“I’ve gone through a few natural disasters in my professional life as well, and I can tell you from firsthand experience and from living through this one that when these disasters happen, you never wish for them, but as you go through them and if you survive them, you come out stronger and better for it,” Beaudreau said. He called the Old Gardiner Road project a “bureaucratic miracle.”
Montana’s Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale told a small crowd that the construction of Old Gardiner Road within such a shortened time frame wasn’t solely impressive or badly needed. It also provided hope for surrounding communities.
“Even though they had gone through and were still going through these difficult times, what they saw was the rest of the community pulling together to try and get them some kind of support again,” he said. “They could see it.”
Often, all we need to provide is a glimmer of hope so “people can see that they have an opportunity to do a little bit better tomorrow,” Rosendale said. “That’s what a lot of our state depends upon, regularly.”
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said that the opening of Old Gardiner Road is a miracle that is worth celebrating, and he appreciates the resilience of local communities, his working relationship with the national park and the heroic work of the contractors who got both roads open before winter.
“In just a couple of days this road is going to be open, and I want all of America to know that Yellowstone is open and we want you to come back and visit,” he said. “America’s first national park is here and ready for you to come and have an adventure, in whatever form you want to do that…. We’d love to see you.”