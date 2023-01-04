Tryon

TRYON

The Central Valley Fire Department is playing musical chairs with its seven fire stations—closing and no longer staffing the fire station north of the Riverside Country Club on Sunday, and spreading out that staff to its other stations.

Springhill Station #2 at 3650 Springhill Road will no longer be staffed as of Jan. 8, according to CVFD Chief Greg Tryon.

