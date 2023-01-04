The Central Valley Fire Department is playing musical chairs with its seven fire stations—closing and no longer staffing the fire station north of the Riverside Country Club on Sunday, and spreading out that staff to its other stations.
Springhill Station #2 at 3650 Springhill Road will no longer be staffed as of Jan. 8, according to CVFD Chief Greg Tryon.
CVFD provides fire, rescue, and emergency medical services for 36,000 citizens residing in a two-hundred-square-mile area that includes Belgrade, the River Rock subdivision, Valley Center, Four Corners, Springhill, Reece Creek, and Dry Creek communities.
CVFD is a combination fire department staffed by volunteer and paid, career firefighters. It has a total of seven fire stations: #1 is at the airport; #2 at 3650 Springhill Road will no longer be staffed as of Jan. 8 but will be used for training; #3 is north of Four Corners. Stations #4 at Reece Creek, #5 in the Springhill Community proper, and #7 at Dry Creek are all staffed by volunteers. By the airport, Station #7 on Pollywog Lane is CVFD’s maintenance shop.
“ThIs department is growing very fast,” Tryon said, “and the areas with population are growing very fast. That station had minimum staffing, two people. it was basically run as an ambulance service.” In other words, Station #2 wasn’t getting any fires calls, but was getting a significant number of medical calls.
As a percentage of the entire district, “Station 2 gets 13% of our calls, 250 calls a year,” the chief said. The area’s growth is concentrated in the Belgrade area, south to Four Corners, where the department is planning on building another station in the next few years. Four Corners is getting 1,500 calls a year, he added.
The two CVFD Station #2 firemen the Belgrade News met with this week are both transferring to Station #1 at the Belgrade airport. They said they’d had one medical call that day, “and couldn’t remember the last fire call the station had had.”
Tryon said CVFD is getting close to 2,340 calls a year. In an earlier interview, now-retired Battalion Chief Jason Wheeler told the Belgrade News that when he first started with the department in the mid-1990’s, it was getting 350 calls a year.
“It’s a big problem,” Tryon continued. “Our call volume is up; we don’t have the money. The people are here, the money, not yet.”
Meeting staffing levels is quite a dance. And keeping staff is a perennial problem, Tryon continued. “Other departments are pilfering our fire fighters, between the pay and the cost of living here.” Add to that the physical toll the job takes, and the reality of a 56-hour work week. “Our fire fighters generally want to be here, but ... they won’t get a raise for three years.”
Tryon said the department had been experimenting with four shifts of two days on and four off. “We can’t pay more, but we can give them their lives back, with a different schedule.” And, “they’ll be more rested and willing to come back in for an extra shift.”
Suicide and cancer are the fastest growing causes of death for fire fighters, Tryon said, another reason to try to get his crew more livable shifts.
As for Springhill Station #2, “We opened more stations than we could staff. This brings it back to safety staff level, It’s not as effective and not as efficient as it could be. Every station needs three people,” Tryon said.
Springhill might be “decommissioned” as a firehouse, but the CVFD will run training out of it, and in the summertime use it as a resource center. CVFD will probably have a volunteer firefighter live at the firehouse full time, he said.
The Belgrade School District is building a new school at the intersection of Frank and Thorpe, with three acres of state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation next door. Tryon has met with state DNRC officials regarding using the land for another fire station, south of Belgrade proper and where the population is moving.
On Dec. 19 he met with the state DNRC Land Board, and “submitted the paperwork. They’ve already approved the 60 acres for the school. This will be an adjacent three acres for us,’ he said.
“We’re thinking regionally. This is our community. We should not care who shows up. People don’t care who shows up (to fight a fire). Just that someone shows up.” In that spirit of cooperation, the CVFD and Bozeman and Big Sky recently started holding their fire academy training all together.
CVFD currently has 32 firefighters, he said, “and I’d like to hire another four. Thirty six is the bare minimum. I’d like to hire more, but I can’t raise taxes.” He’s also pushing to have a group of 30-plus volunteer firefighters.
What would it take to reopen Springhill Station #2?
“Another $1.5 million in taxes,” Tryon said.