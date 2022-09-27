Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte visited small businesses and met with local trades workers and first responders in Broadwater and Jefferson counties earlier this month.
The GOP governor visited the Full Belli Deli in Townsend and talked to its owner, Dakota and Heidi Bingham.
“Folks in food service don’t just make delicious meals, they nourish their neighbors and gather families. They add tremendous value to our communities. I was glad to meet with a few of them today, and enjoyed a delicious lunch,” Gianforte said.
On Sept 20, the governor also visited the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office and honored first responders who won awards from the American Legion. Gianforte also met with apprentices and workers at McLean Plumbing and Heating in Whitehall to highlight the state’s apprenticeship program.
“Recognizing a four-year college degree isn’t for everyone, we’re expanding access to apprenticeships and creating more good-paying careers,” Gianforte said in a news release. “Ensuring Montanans have better access to apprenticeships and trades education empowers our workers with in-demand skills, develops our workforce, and creates better-paying Montana jobs.”
Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship Program, allows workers to receive paid, supervised, on-the-job training in more than 100 different occupations across Montana.
The governor talked to participants in the apprenticeship program — including Creighton Kuhl.
“To find an avenue where I can work, learn, and start a great career is awesome. And it was the best option for me personally,” Kuhl said, according to a release from the governor’s office.