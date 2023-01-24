Jenna Eisenhart

Jenna Eisenhart wanted to work as a therapist in a community that had a need for additional behavioral health providers. She researched the need in Montana and Idaho and applied to work at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena in 2018. A licensing complication resulted in her spending $7,000 to take 12 additional master’s credits online.

 Keely Larson/KHN-UM Legislative News Service

Jenna Eisenhart spent nearly six years as a licensed therapist in Colorado before deciding to move to a place with a greater need for her services. She researched rural states facing a shortage of behavioral health providers and accepted a job as a lead clinical primary therapist at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, Montana, in January 2018.

But she couldn’t start her new job right away because state officials denied her application for a license to practice in Montana on the grounds that her master’s degree program required only 48 credits to complete instead of 60.

