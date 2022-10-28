Blessed is the man who expects nothing,
for he shall never be disappointed.
-- Alexander Pope
It was during the mid-1960s. I was 17 or 18, and Dan, my hunting partner, was a couple years younger. There weren’t many elk in those days. I had killed one or two, but Dan had never gotten lucky. He was getting desperate.
The way we hunted when elk were scarce was to pick up a track in the fresh snow, then follow it until we caught up with the elk. Sometimes we killed the elk, but most of the time it was a futile effort.
That particular day we had an inch or so of fresh snow, which made tracking ideal. Dan and I cut a fresh track in some thick timber about noon. We knew it was a bull by the size of the track and by the fact that it was alone. The wind was right and it wasn’t long before we jumped the bull out of his bed. We didn’t see him but we heard him crashing through the timber. Dan and I were in good shape, so we decided to see if we could walk him down. Still trying to be quiet, we hurried along the track, sometimes getting close enough to smell the bull, but the timber was too thick to see him.
The bull must have gotten rattled by our tenacity, because he eventually broke out into a long, open slope. He didn’t go back into the timber. Dan and I were behind him and a few times his tracks show where he had skidded to a stop, possibly in the hope of catching our scent or even seeing us. This went on for hours and both Dan and I were certain we were eventually going to catch him, and at least get an honest shot. We chuffed up to a small point where we could see for a distance. We stood to rest for a minute and then we heard a voice just out of our sight. We walked over to see one of the town’s ne’er-do-wells in a borrowed vehicle waving to us. We walked down to him and he asked, “Can you guys give me a hand? I can’t do much with this wrist.” The fellow was on some type of disability for a wrist he claimed kept him from honest work.
We looked down the road 50 yards, and saw our bull, dead. The fellow had been out with a borrowed vehicle and a .223 rifle, better suited for antelope and other small game. No one hunted elk with a .223. He had borrowed that also, plus he had a couple six-packs of beer I knew he had purchased on the tab. We were both disappointed and Dan sat on the dead creature with his head in his hands. The fellow had hit the big bull in the eye with a lucky shot as it was stopped and looking back for us. It had been a four-hour chase, at least.
So, we gutted the elk while the shooter sat in the vehicle and drank beer. I don’t know how we did it, but we managed to stuff that huge beast in the back of a tiny International Scout that still had the back seats in it. It was the biggest elk I had ever seen. Finally, we got everything but the head into the Scout. The antlers were too large to fit into the vehicle. The bull was immense, both in antlers and body. We got the tailgate forced shut and stepped back. Then, to add stupidity to bad luck, I asked, “Do you want me to get the teeth for you?” The fool replied, “Teeth? What teeth?” So I cut the teeth out of the jaw and they were beautiful -- dark and moccasin-shaped -- the sign of an old bull. I knew I was a fool to have mentioned the teeth, but it was that kind of day.
Without even offering us a warm can of beer or a cursory thank-you, the fellow headed for town, leaving Dan and I to walk the four or five miles back to the Jeep. Except for an occasional curse, it was a quiet walk. The fellow who shot the elk let it lie in the Scout for a couple days, then took it over to our ranch where we had a setup for hanging beef as well as elk or deer during the hunting season. The elk hung with the hide on until it was spoiled. Dan and I were disappointed and resentful, although hunting is hunting, and things like that happen.
But 50 years later I still curse myself for giving the teeth away.
***
Dick Geary was a Helmville rancher and a columnist for the Missoulian before he died in 2020. His family has given the Belgrade News permission to run his columns, which have been collected into a 625 page-book,”... And That’s All I know,” which can be purchased from Amazon for $15. This column originally appeared in the Missoulian on Nov. 2, 2016.