The Absaroka Mountain Range runs along East River Road in Paradise Valley on May 18.
Nine conservation groups filed a lawsuit Monday to challenge a U.S. Forest Service decision that expanded livestock grazing allotments on the eastern edge of the Paradise Valley, alleging the change will harm grizzly bears.
The decision allows continued and expanded livestock grazing on occupied grizzly bear habitat in the Absaroka Mountains, on Forest Service land just north of Yellowstone National Park. It also lengthens the grazing season, allowing cattle on the allotted pasture a month earlier than in prior years. The allotments encompass about 21,000 acres.
The lawsuit claims the decision violates the Endangered Species Act and National Environmental Policy Act because it fails to protect grizzly bears, which are listed as a threatened species under the ESA.
The decision is “putting the bears at increased risk of being killed in response to foreseeable conflict with private, for-profit cattle operations,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies.
The Forest Service said in a statement identical to one issued in May that livestock grazing is an appropriate use of national forest lands and that their environmental analysis supports this use in the area. The decision approving the grazing said there have been minimal conflicts with wildlife in the area, and that it was “not expected to largely impact grizzly bears or other species.”
The Western Environmental Law Center is representing the nine conservation groups, which include the Western Watersheds Project, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Native Ecosystem Council, and Center for Biological Diversity.
They filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Missoula and named the Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, and Department of the Interior as defendants.
The Forest Service released its final decision in December after finding no significant environmental impact of the project. Conservation groups responded with a letter of intent to sue this May.
Of the six allotments involved, the Pine Creek, Elbow Creek, and North Sixmile allotments have been grazed for years and will continue to be grazed under the new decision.
The other three allotments at Suce Creek, South Sixmile, and Mill Creek will remain vacant for now. Each has management issues that should be fixed before livestock grazing is authorized, the decision said.
Sara Johnson, director of Native Ecosystems Council and former Gallatin National Forest wildlife biologist, said that the Forest Service’s environmental impact statement wasn’t based on current data but instead 1998 data, when there were fewer grizzly bears in and more whitebark pine trees in the region.
“It is imperative that the Forest Service analyze the impact of the grazing decision on the current conditions grizzlies bears face today,” Johnson said in a press release. “This is not 1998, it is 2022.”
Grazing on grizzly bear habitat opens the door for grizzly predation, the conservation groups argue. That’s ultimately bad for the bears, because when a grizzly kills cattle, wildlife managers will often kill that grizzly.
Grizzlies have experienced a drastic decline in their main food sources — whitebark pine nuts and Yellowstone cutthroat trout — in recent decades, Garrity said. That means grizzlies have to eat more meat than they have in the past, further increasing livestock predation risks.
Elk and deer are often deterred from areas where cattle graze, which could also decrease bear food sources in the area.
Lengthening the grazing season is an increased risk too, Garrity said, as it will put smaller calves on pasture sooner, who will be tempting targets for hungry grizzlies waking up from hibernation.
Additionally, cattle can trample whitebark pine seedlings, harming the recovering population and limited grizzly food sources. Federal officials recently ruled that whitebark pine are warranted for protection under the ESA.
Between 2002 and 2020, 122 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem were killed to protect livestock, according to Alliance for the Wild Rockies.
Conservation groups fear increased grizzly bear deaths in the Great Yellowstone Ecosystem will slow grizzly bear range expansion and keep the population genetically isolated, which can lead to inbreeding.
“Providing secure travel corridors between the Yellowstone ecosystem to the Northern Continental Divide ecosystem is essential to grizzly bear recovery,” Garrity said.
John Osher, public policy director for Western Watersheds Project, said that while there are a lot of places where cattle can graze in the state, there are very few spaces where grizzly bears can thrive.
“This area is supposed to be for the bears,” Osher said. “We’d have a lot more bears if there weren’t cows grazing in their habitat.”