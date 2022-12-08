BOZEMAN — Hunter success continued to vary across southwest Montana during the latter half of the general deer and elk hunting season, according to data gathered by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists.

The general season lasted from Oct. 22 through Nov. 27. During that time, FWP staff operated game check stations at various times and locations in southwest Montana, including stations in Alder, Cameron, Canyon Ferry, Divide, Gallatin Canyon and Gardiner. Collectively, they met with 5, 523 hunters who harvested 64 white-tailed deer, 175 mule deer and 552 elk.

