Gray Wolf

A gray wolf is seen in this file photo.

 John & Karen Hollingsworth/U.S. Fish and Wildlife

The Montana Department of Livestock has paid nearly $200,000 so far this year to ranchers who lost animals to predators.

As of Monday, the state Livestock Loss Board recorded 241 animals killed by wolves, grizzlies, and mountain lions this year, including 106 cattle, 130 sheep, and three goats. The state had paid $196,994 to 80 different ranchers.

