...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
counties, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 947 AM MDT, gauge reports indicated rain and snowmelt
could result in minor flooding along the Jefferson River from
north of Twin Bridges to Three Forks. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Forks, Whitehall, Silver Star, Lewis And Clark Caverns
State Park, Cardwell, Willow Creek and Waterloo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.
Until 745 PM MDT.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Local fourth graders got some hand-on experience related to farming.
The captivating "Farm Fair" is a three-day educational extravaganza for Gallatin County fourth-grade students every year. This event is hosted on the picturesque grounds of the Brainard Ranch in Belgrade. Agricultural professionals from diverse backgrounds enthusiastically host interactive stations, imparting knowledge on a wide range of topics, including potatoes, sheep, pollinators, and the intricacies of the water cycle.
This exceptional event is made possible through the tireless efforts of the Gallatin Valley Agriculture Committee, the dedicated Brainard Ranch, and countless hard-working volunteers. A heartfelt tribute is extended to the Brainard Ranch, whose commitment to ranching has shaped the very land upon which the Farm Fair has flourished.