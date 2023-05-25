The captivating "Farm Fair" is a three-day educational extravaganza for Gallatin County fourth-grade students every year. This event is hosted on the picturesque grounds of the Brainard Ranch in Belgrade. Agricultural professionals from diverse backgrounds enthusiastically host interactive stations, imparting knowledge on a wide range of topics, including potatoes, sheep, pollinators, and the intricacies of the water cycle.

This exceptional event is made possible through the tireless efforts of the Gallatin Valley Agriculture Committee, the dedicated Brainard Ranch, and countless hard-working volunteers. A heartfelt tribute is extended to the Brainard Ranch, whose commitment to ranching has shaped the very land upon which the Farm Fair has flourished.

