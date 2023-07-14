Gator

The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, Florida suffered a fire early Thursday morning that killed more than 90 animals and caused more than $1 million in damage.

The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, Florida is looking to rebuild and reopen after a fire early Thursday morning killed more than 90 reptiles and animals.

The alligator center is located at the John’s Pass tourist attraction along Gulf Boulevard next to the Gulf of Mexico in Pinellas County.

