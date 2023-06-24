A senior pug was rescued from a canal near Freedom Lake Park and the Mainlands community in Pinellas Park, Florida on Saturday, June 17.
Can you spot the dog — a small pug — stuck in the Florida canal on a humid June afternoon? A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier — Alex Cajio — just happened to spot the pup in the swampy mire
Alex Cajio , a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, rescued a senior pug from a Florida canal on Saturday, June 17.
The pug was transferred to a local animal shelter operated by SPCA Tampa Bay. She was then relocated to Pinellas County Animal Services which handles local lost dogs and other pets.
The rescued pooch was happy to get out of the canal and get some food and water before being transported to a local animal shelter.
Alex Cajio
The small black pug was stuck in a canal in Pinellas Park, Florida. She was rescued by USPS mail carrier Alex Cajio.
USPS letter carrier Alex Cajio used the pictured bar to help corral a wayward pug stuck in a canal in Pinellas County, Florida on June 17.
The dog was taken to a local animal shelter after being fetched from a Florida canal June 17.
Alex Cajio was finishing up his letter carrier shift Saturday, June 17, on a humid day in Pinellas Park, Florida, when he noticed a small black dog stuck in a canal.
“I just happened to see it out of my truck,” said Cajio, whose U.S. Postal Service truck has the driver’s side and steering wheel on the right side of the vehicle.
