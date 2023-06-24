Alex Cajio was finishing up his letter carrier shift Saturday, June 17, on a humid day in Pinellas Park, Florida, when he noticed a small black dog stuck in a canal.

“I just happened to see it out of my truck,” said Cajio, whose U.S. Postal Service truck has the driver’s side and steering wheel on the right side of the vehicle.

USPS mail carrier rescues dog stuck in Florida canal

Tags

Recommended for you