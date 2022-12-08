HELENA – Wolf trapping is not yet open in areas in or near occupied grizzly bear habitat.
Trapping in these districts, which includes sections of trapping districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 starts on Dec. 31 unless otherwise determined by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks due to the evidence the majority of bears in these areas have begun hibernation.
In and near occupied grizzly bear habitat is defined as the following:
• Trapping District (TD) 1;
• TD 2 except for area beginning at the Montana-Idaho border on US Highway 93 at Lost Trail Pass, then southwesterly, northerly and westerly along said border to Interstate 90 at Lookout Pass, then easterly along the northern boundary of Mineral County to its intersection with I-90, then easterly along I-90 to the first I- 90 bridge west of the Ninemile interchange, then southeasterly along said highway to the Rock Creek interchange, then south along Rock Creek Road to Eagle Creek Cable Crossing, then west on USFS Trail 215 to the Rock Creek-Bitterroot River Divide, then southerly along said divide to the Continental Divide (at West Pintler Peak), then southwesterly along said divide to the Montana Idaho border, then westerly along said border to Hwy 93, the point of beginning;
• TD 3 except for the portion west of I-15 and south of I-90 and that portion north of I-90, north and east of state route 69, and east of I-15;
• TD 4 except for the eastern portion (south and east of I-15–Hwy 87, east of Hwy 223 between Fort Benton and Hwy 2 at Chester, north of Hwy 2 between Chester and I-15 at Shelby, and east of I-15 between Shelby and the Canadian border); and
• TD 5 west of US Route 310 and south of I-90.
FWP staff are tracking bear activity in these areas. The chart below shows current bear activity.