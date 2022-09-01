Montana State University COVID-19 Response

Makayla Paul, a senior majoring in animal science at Montana State University, and graduate student Makae Nack, portion and weigh feed for black angus steers Monday, March 30, 2020, part of the MSU Steer-A-Year program. Paul and Nack are the only students still involved on campus activities as the university moves to remote online education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Steer-A-Year program is seeking donations of steers and feed as well as financial support for the 2022-23 academic year.

A student program in MSU’s College of Agriculture combining academic courses with hands-on, technical experience, Steer-A-Year involves students in multiple aspects of raising cattle. Students spend the academic year feeding and managing steers, caring for them through the winter and spring, collecting data on feed efficiency and weight gain, and studying livestock marketing.

