...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Southwest Montana and portions of central Montana.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks
and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A weather system moving into the area from the southeast will
bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the region, with a
widespread half inch to one inch expected to fall mainly this
afternoon into this evening. Embedded thunderstorms could
also cause localized rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per
hour. With runoff down steep terrain, along with somewhat
saturated soils, these rainfall rates could lead to localized
flash flooding and debris flow.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
American Battle Monuments Commission hosts WWI unknown soldier burial at Oise-Aisne American Cemetery
The remains of an unknown American solider from World War I discovered last year by a French undertaker were buried at the Oise-Aisen American Cemetery in northern France June 7.
The unknown solider was buried with full military honors at the cemetery which is home to more than 6,000 U.S. soldiers who died in the “Great War” — which ran from 1914 to 1918 across Europe and into parts of the Middle East, Asia and Africa.