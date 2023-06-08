The remains of an unknown American solider from World War I discovered last year by a French undertaker were buried at the Oise-Aisen American Cemetery in northern France June 7.

The unknown solider was buried with full military honors at the cemetery which is home to more than 6,000 U.S. soldiers who died in the “Great War” — which ran from 1914 to 1918 across Europe and into parts of the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

