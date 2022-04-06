Just before Christmas, Belgrade City Manager Neil Cardwell announced that city sewer rates would be rising to help pay for construction of the wastewater treatment plant.
The new rates were expected to be announced in January, but Cardwell told the Belgrade News it hasn’t happened yet because it isn’t clear that the data collected by the automated system is wholly reliable.
“We want to be sure decision are being made with the best data possible,” he said.
City staff are investigating the metering discrepancies before deciding on the new utility rates. Charity Wilson, Belgrade’s recently hired executive director of financial services, told the city council this week that staff has discovered some meter readings are not being transferred reliably to software.
In some cases, she said, customers are being charged according to previously determined averages instead of for actual usage. In other cases, customers are being billed based on estimates instead of actual data.
She noted that sewer accounts for commercial users are being averaged, which is “incredibly unusual.”
“Typically, a commercial service will pay gallon for gallon,” she said.
“We are losing a significant amount of money here,” Wilson added. “Essentially what we’re losing is being made up by our residents.”
Cardwell told the council the city is “mostly focused on trying to get the best data on what we have now,” while also investing a new metering system for the future.
A full-time meter technician also has been hired to serve as the lead on sorting out the metering system, Cardwell said.
The implications of inaccurate metering go beyond overcharging or undercharging customers. The State Revolving Fund, the agency that administers oversight of municipal public utility projects financed through the sale of bonds, has reviewed Belgrade’s finances and determined the city needs to raise its sewer rates before more bonds can be issued to keep construction of the wastewater treatment plant project going.
In Belgrade’s case, Cardwell said in December, the agency has determined “we’re just a little short” of being able “to repay the money they’re lending us,” which is why the city needs to increase rates.
Also complicating construction progress on the plant are higher costs associated with COVID-related supply chain issues and materials and labor shortages. The bid awarded to the contractor, Strategic Construction Solutions of Mesa, Ariz., doesn’t allow for cost overruns due to those issues.
SCS has been missing its milestone dates at least in part for those reasons, Cardwell said. And even before Cardwell arrived in Belgrade, the city was talking with SCS to determine which party is liable for which unanticipated, excess costs.
The city council and staff have discussed the matter several times in executive session recently. Cardwell said last week that the negotiation is now headed for mediation, which is expected to begin “within 30 days.”